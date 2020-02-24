Kupu Offers Paid Conservation Jobs Across Hawai‘i

Kupu, a Hawai‘i conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has announced there are only four days left to apply for its 2020 Hawai’i Youth Conservation Corps Program (HYCC).

Last year’s cohorts had the opportunity to serve at sites such as Waimea Valley alongside Pohaha I Ka Lani, the Kuamo‘o battlefield and burial grounds alongside Aloha Kuamo‘o ‘Āina, Kiholo State Park, and other organizations like The Nature Conservancy, Waikoloa Dry Forest Initiative, Kona Hema and Ka‘ū preserve, Ulu Maui Puanui, Puiwa‘awa‘a and several state agencies — including DLNR and DOFAW — within the sites that they caretake.

This seven-week opportunity runs from June 8 to July 24, providing young adults 17 years or older with field service experience into the world of conservation while giving back to the community. Participants will be paid for their service as team members or team leaders, and also receive an Education Award of $1,289.95, CPR/First Aid Certification and on-the-job training. Applications are due February 28, 2020.

No prior environmental experience is necessary, instead the ideal applicant is someone with a positive attitude, is curious about nature and has a desire to learn through hands-on service, a organizational press release said. Participants will serve alongside environmental and culturally focused organizations within a range of ecosystems, including wetlands, dryland forests, lo‘i kalo (taro patches), and loko i‘a (ancient Hawaiian fishponds).

“I personally experienced this program and it truly changed the trajectory of my life,” said Kupu HYCC Alumni Kepa Barrett. “I went to areas of Hawaiʻi I never knew existed. I met incredible people who saw the challenges that our world is facing — and they decided to do something about it. There really isn’t anything quite like it. No matter what industry you choose to pursue after the program, this opportunity allows people to network with professionals, while developing leadership, teamwork and decision-making skills.”

Kupu CEO John Leong is excited to start another year of Hawai‘i Youth Conservation Corp Summer Program.

“Not only is this a great experience for Hawai‘i’s next generation of environmental and cultural stewards, but it’s also a win for the community at large,” he said. “It’s important for young people to give back to the ‘aina and in so doing, build a sense of responsibility to place while we help them become the type of leaders our world needs.”

For further information on the Hawai‘i Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program or to fill out the brief application, go online.

Hawai‘i Youth Conservation Corps is being supported by Kamehameha Schools, AmeriCorps, Change Happens Foundation, USDA/HETF, Healy Foundation and many others.