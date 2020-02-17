February 17, 2020 Surf Forecast

February 17, 2020 Surf ForecastFebruary 17, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 17, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with W winds 5-10mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.
South East
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon.
