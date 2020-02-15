Search Efforts Continue for Megan Funderburk

Search efforts continue for 24-year-old Megan May Funderburk, who has been missing since Feb. 9.

Megan’s father, David Funderburk, released a video to the media providing direction on what people can do if they want to help find Megan. Today, fliers are being printed and will be available at all Lex Brodie’s Tires stores.

“If you want to help out, please come down to your nearest Lex Brodie’s Tires pick up fliers and put them everywhere you can,” Funderburk said. “We really appreciate your love and support, we’ll keep you posted.”

Hawaiʻi County Police renewed its request for the public’s assistance in locating Megan. Originally from Oregon, Megan was last seen in Hilo in the area of the Wainaku Scenic Lookout on Sunday evening shortly after 7 p.m.

Funderburk is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-9-inches tall, 117 pounds, hazel eyes, and blond hair. She has a Star of David tattoo on her chest, multiple tattoos on her left arm and shoulder, and a nose piercing.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Detective William Brown at 808-961-2384 or email [email protected] or Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins at 808-961-2252 or email [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

A Facebook page has been created in the effort to locate Megan.