February 13, 2020 Surf Forecast

February 13, 2020 Surf ForecastFebruary 13, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 13, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Head high ESE medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with W winds 5-10mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Head high ESE medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com