February 10, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This rotates more NNW and builds to chest to shoulder high in the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with W winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high WNW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high WNW short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon.