Police Investigating Puna Structure Fires

Police are investigating fires that destroyed three structures in Puna this week.

Hawai‘i Fire Department was called to two fires on Feb. 4 and one on Feb. 5. Two of the blazes occurred in Mountain View on Pikake Street and the other 11 miles away in Eden Roc.

Hawaii Police Capt. John Briski said the Puna patrol is following up on all of them.

“The ones on Pikake peak our interest because they’re close in time and location,” Briski said.

At this point, the captain said, it’s too early to tell the fires are the work of arson. However, police are working with fire investigators on the investigations.

Fire Battalion Chief Matthias Kusch said there’s no evidence linking the fires.

“It does seem highly coincidental, but can’t make determination without supporting evidence,” Kusch said Thursday. “It’s difficult to draw any conclusions without witnesses.”

Hawai‘i Fire Department got the first call about a structure fire on Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. at 11-2956 Pikake Street. The second came in hours later 11 miles away in Eden Roc at 11-1864 Kolea Street at about 8:19 p.m. Both structures were destroyed.

A third structure went up in flames less than 24 hours later, at Fern Acres on 11-2936 Pikake Street in Mountain View at about 5:30 p.m.

Police say they responded to both fires on Pikake Street. When Puna patrol officers arrived on scene to the blaze on Feb. 4, they observed fire crews working to extinguish a 10 by 20 feet structure. Damages sustained are estimated at $2,000.

On Feb. 5, police responded again to Pikake Street where firefighters were attempting to put out a house fire that was fully engulfed in flames. Damages sustained to the residence are estimated at $62,000.

Police are investigating the fires that occurred on Pikake Street. Anyone who may have information regarding the incidents to call Officer Kristopher Palea or Wilson Gani at 808-965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.