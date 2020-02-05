Fire Destroys 2 Structures in Puna

No injuries were reported after a two structures in the Puna District were destroyed in fires Tuesday.

The fires were 11 miles away from each other with one in Mountain View and the other in Eden Roc. Both blazes are currently under investigation.

Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the first fire in Mountain View, located at 11-2956 Pikake Street, after receiving a report of a structure at 2:29 p.m.

Upon arrival crews found a single story structure, approximately 20 feet by 30 feet, fully involved and collapsed with metal roofing covering spot fires. Off to the side, a single passenger SUV was also fully involved. Flames extended to the surrounding brush.

SPONSORED VIDEO

As units arrived on scene, fire was knocked down and overhaul of the structure and vehicle began. Officials say the property had two dwellings, with the other dwelling having burned to the ground approximately two weeks ago. No injuries were reported and no known occupants were displaced.

Loss is estimated at $60,000.

Crews responded to a second structure fire in Eden Roc, located at 11-1864 Kolea Street. Firefighters received the initial call at 8:19 p.m. When they arrived on scene they found a 1,280-square-foot dwelling fully involved in flames with a collapsed roof.

Initial actions included exterior defensive tactics as a nearby structure was of primary exposure concern. All occupants were out of structure.

The blaze was under control in about 20 minutes after engine companies arrived. The flames were contained to the structure of origin. Overhaul took several more hours.

No occupants or firefighters were injured in this incident. Three engine companies and two tankers responded to the scene as well as 10 firefighters.

Loss is estimated at $160,000.