February 05, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
February 5, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 5, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to thigh high fading E short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE less than 5mph.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

