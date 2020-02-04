2-Car Crash Backs Up Traffic on Palani Road

A two-car crash on Palani Road is backing up traffic in the westbound lane.

A man and his juvenile son heading mauka up Palani attempted to turn left into Kona Coast Shopping Center a little after 1 p.m. when he collided with a woman operating an SUV and heading makai in the westbound lane. The SUV ended up crossing the sidewalk and colliding with the rock wall in front of KTA.

There were no major injuries, police said.

Traffic is moving in all lanes, though police are on-site directing traffic until tow trucks can clear the scene.