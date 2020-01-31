January 31, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph.