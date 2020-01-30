Donkey Mill Art Center Celebrates 25 Years

The Donkey Mill Art Center is proud to announce the “Donkey Mill Annual Art Auction: Celebrating 25 Years.”

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Hōlualoa Foundation for Arts and Culture, this thoughtfully curated auction provides a rare opportunity for art supporters and patrons to access a wide range of highly desirable work by local and national artists–all while enjoying a celebratory evening in support of the arts.

“Marking our 25th anniversary, we invite you to join us in celebration of the past and in support of our future as we strengthen the reach of our arts programming to the diverse and evolving community for years to come. As our largest annual fundraiser, auction proceeds support year-round arts programming and operating costs to maintain facilities, grow our programs and expertise in providing arts education,” shared Executive Director, Maja Clark.

The annual auction will be held at BMW of Hawaii on Feb. 29 from 5-8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for the event in their “most festive white attire.”

“…We can toast to the past and the illuminated future of the Donkey Mill,” officials at the arts and culture foundation stated in a press release.

The Annual Art Auction draws contributions from local and national artists who donate their work to the Donkey Mill Art Center in support of the foundation’s mission to provide art experiences and opportunities for all ages and abilities. With participation of over 50 renowned artists, artworks range in value from $100 to over $5,000.

Highlights of this year’s auction include works by a mix of established and emerging artists including: master woodworker Gerald Ben; photographer Wayne Levin; lauhala weaver Nanette Bell; printmaker and painter Hiroki Morinoue; painter Robert Kushner; ceramic artists Clayton Amemiya, Setsuko Morinoue, and Esther Shimazu; internationally renowned printmaker and painter Mayumi Oda. Dynamic works from artists Hunter Buck and Tomoko Nakazato are also featured in the live auction.

Tickets are available for purchase now at donkeymillartcenter.org.