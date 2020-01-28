HMSA Names New President and CEO

The Hawai‘i Medical Service Association has a new leader.

The Board of Directors at HMSA on Tuesday announced Mark M. Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S. as president and chief executive officer, effective Feb. 1, 2020.

Since August 2019, Dr. Mugiishi has been serving as interim president and CEO, as well as chief health officer. The majority of his career Mugiishi has practiced and taught surgery in private practice and in association with the John A. Burns School of Medicine. He has also served HMSA in a variety of capacities since 1995. In 2015, he joined the leadership team as executive vice president, chief medical officer and chief health officer.

Dr. Mugiishi takes the place of Michael B. Stollar who was appointed president and CEO in January 2018. Stollar, who is stepping down due to health reasons, plans to return to HMSA in a different capacity when he has recovered, a press release said.

“It’s an honor to be given the opportunity to serve as president and CEO of HMSA,” Dr. Mugiishi. said “I’ve enjoyed a long history with HMSA in several roles, everything from consultant to medical director to executive. I look forward to working with our partners and the community to create an ever healthier Hawaii for our members and for future generations.”

In addition to his leadership at HMSA, Mugiishi co-founded the Endoscopy Institute of Hawai‘i, the Eye Surgery Center of Hawai‘i and was a medical director at two Hawai‘i technology accelerators. He practiced as a general surgeon in the state for nearly 30 years and served as associate chair of the department of surgery and director of surgical education at the University of Hawai‘i medical school.

Mugiishi currently serves as chair of the Iolani School Board of Governors. He also coached varsity basketball at Iolani School, where he led the team to 11 league championships and seven state championships. Mugiishi holds the distinction of being the winningest high school basketball coach in state history. In 2010, he coached in the All-American Nike Jordan Brand Classic game in Madison Square Garden.

In addition, the multi-talented Mugiishi produced the Broadway musical “Allegiance,” starring George Takei and Lea Salonga, which ran at the Shubert’s Longacre Theater in New York City in 2015-16.

Dr. Mugiishi earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.