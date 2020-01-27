Chaminade Offers Native Hawaiian Scholarships

Chaminade University is committed to educating Native Hawaiians in STEM programs.

The school is currently accepting applicants for its Ho‘oulu Scholarship program for Native Hawaiian students. Developed in partnership with Kamehameha Schools, the program was designed to grow the number of Native Hawaiians graduating with science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees.

The four-year scholarship is open to first-year and transfer applicants seeking degrees in Biology; Biochemistry; Chemistry; Data Science, Analytics and Visualization; Environmental Sciences; Environmental Studies; Forensic Sciences; and Nursing. The scholarship provides:

Full tuition (100 percent of tuition not to exceed the published amount) assistance for four years

Consideration for partial housing subsidy for on- or off-campus housing for neighbor island or rural students

Wraparound academic support services to promote on-time graduation

Participation in Chaminade’s four-year graduation guarantee

Access to post-graduate career paths via Chaminade’s suite of articulation agreements with medical and graduate schools

Paid internships for professional development

Financial support for career development activities, such as MCAT and GRE preparation

Now in its fifth year, the Ho‘oulu Scholarship gives preference to applicants of Native Hawaiian ancestry to the extent permitted by law. To date, 125 students have received Ho‘oulu scholarships at Chaminade.

“We’re extremely proud of the Ho‘oulu program at Chaminade,” said Dr. Lynn Babington, president. “Both our persistence and four-year graduation rates are close to 100 percent for these scholars, who not only receive financial aid but more importantly intensive wraparound academic support services to help them succeed.”

The application submission deadline is March 16, 2020.

For an application, visit chaminade.edu/hooulu.