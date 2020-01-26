Historic Church Offers Free Worship Night

Mokuaikau Church has announced a free community worship night happening at the end of January.

The event will be held on the church’s front lawn from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The church is located at 75-5713 Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona. Those who wish to attend are asked to bring a chair.

A press release described the event as:

“Going beyond the (four) walls of a building and sharing God’s love to all and bringing people together through praise (and) worship music.”

Music will be provided by Lt Smooth. More information can be found on Facebook.