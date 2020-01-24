January 24, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds 5-10mph.