January 24, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 24, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 24, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 24, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com