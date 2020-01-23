January 23, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.