January 23, 2020 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

