January 23, 2020 Surf Forecast
North East
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com