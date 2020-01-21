Opinion: Response to Ige’s State of the State Address

The following is a letter to the editor. Big Island Now does not edit opinion letters for content.

“Governor Ige,

After viewing your State of the State Address regarding the Thirty Meter Telescope controversy, I have just a few comments to share with you in response.

1) There is no quick or easy solution.

My Comment: You’re right there is no quick solution. As it has already been a long 10-year, drawn out process for both TMT and their supporters. However, the easy part had already been made once the judge slapped down his gravel approving the project to move forward. As it would have been just as easy for you to have upheld the Supreme Court’s final ruling rather than going against it.

2) We have to work hard if we want to resolve this conflict.

My comment: That’s where you are wrong. The people shouldn’t have to work hard at this. Our state leaders need to work hard at this. The people have been doing their part all along, and that is screaming at the top of our lungs just to be heard. All because the Supreme Court ruling and laws mean nothing in Hawaii. Leaders rather ignore the issue in hopes it just all goes away. Sweep it under the rug like everything else.

3) Authority of Law at stake.

My comment: You mean the authority of law is at stake because it holds no weight in Hawaii, which only leaves room for literal chaos and disorder among our community. No laws, no justice, no peace.

4) Also at risk is the glue that bounds us together.

My comment: The glue is only as strong as it’s leaders.

5) Ethical Foundation and trust in each other is sacred.

My comment: Nothing ethical about stealing from your people. And believe me, there is no longer any respect or trust left to consider sacred.

6) If we lost our way.

My comment: The only ones that have lost their way is our state leaders. I think you all need to take a good look at yourselves before pointing the fingers in another direction. Because believe me when I say that all sides of this issue are in agreement that our leaders lost their way, not the people. The people are simply responding in survival mode at this point after having been abandoned. What did you expect without any sound leadership? So quit putting this back on the people. The people have been there all along. It’s our leaders that haven’t been.

7) I will speak to anyone who doesn’t allow this issue to divide us.

My comment: A little late for that statement as the community is already severely divided. Good luck finding one person that hasn’t been placed in a compromising position in having to pick a side. Not to mention the people that choose to remain silent in fear of retaliation. Why? Because the laws aren’t recognized fairly or equal for everybody, that’s why. So good luck with that support you are now looking for. It’s a little too little too late, I’m afraid.”