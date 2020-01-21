January 21, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
January 21, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 21, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting ENE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

