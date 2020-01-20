PMG to Simulcast ESPN Radio on Maui

ESPN 900 AM in Kahului, Maui is now simulcasting on 102.5 FM, providing greater reach and coverage of sports for radio listeners.

The expansion to the FM dial was finalized in late 2019 by parent company, Pacific Media Group.

“We are in a constant pursuit of providing more options for our listeners to find and listen to our programming,” said PMG President and CEO Chuck Bergson.

By providing yet another location on the radio dial, sports fans can access programming that includes Maui Interscholastic League coverage, Let’s Talk Sports with Kanoa Leahey (also featuring Jordan Helle), the Maui Jim Maui Invitational basketball tournament, Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA golf event, US Open, MLB, NBA, NFL, and college football and basketball.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We feel the value of sports programming extends beyond the field or court, as it can play a role in bringing communities together, with both social and cultural impacts,” said Sherri Grimes, PMG Vice President and General Manager of Maui Radio Operations.

“By broadcasting sports and providing greater coverage we’re able to keep our community connected. This is especially true when busy schedules or travel can make viewing a game in person unfeasible or cost prohibitive. Our Sportscast team for MIL, led by Barry Helle, travels to the neighbor islands for playoffs and championship games, bridging the gap for those unable to attend or for fans wanting to get updates from where they’re at,” said Grimes.

Upcoming programming includes seasonal highlights like March Madness; NCAA college basketball; MIL basketball, baseball and football; NBA playoffs and finals; the World Series and more.