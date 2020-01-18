January 18, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
January 18, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 18, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates more N and builds to stomach to shoulder high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle high N short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with N winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

