January 18, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 18, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 18, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 18, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates more N and builds to stomach to shoulder high in the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle high N short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with N winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com