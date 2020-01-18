January 18, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates more N and builds to stomach to shoulder high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle high N short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with N winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.