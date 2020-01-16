January 16, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell for the morning going more E during the day.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.