January 16, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 16, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 16, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 16, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell for the morning going more E during the day.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com