Pre-School Story Time to Start Up Again

Pre-School Story Time begins again on Jan. 29 10:30 a.m. will feature stories about Love. Books will include How do Dinosaurs say I Love You?

With the help of the AAUW, Kona Stories Book Store will be hosting this monthly story time for children ages 3-6 years old. Since 1881 the American Association of University Women has been the nation’s leading voice promoting education and equity for women and girls. AAUW promotes equity for all women and girls, lifelong education, and positive societal change.

On the day of story time please check your child in at the book store about 10 minutes early and then join the fun in the courtyard under the tents.

Space is limited so please RSVP to 808-324-0350 or [email protected]

There is a $5 participation fee to cover crafts and snack but children receive a $5 coupon to use in the bookstore after story time.

Pre-School Story Time is held the last Wednesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. and is sponsored by the Kona AAUW group with financial support by Blue Dolphin Farms.