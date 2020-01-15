January 15, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ENE winds 10-15mph.