January 15, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 15, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 15, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 15, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.
South East
Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ENE winds 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com