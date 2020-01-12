Woman Rescued From Bus on Flooded Highway

By Max Dible
January 12, 2020, 9:47 AM HST (Updated January 12, 2020, 9:47 AM)
×

Flood conditions pose a danger to all motorists regardless of vehicle type, as was illustrated by a Hawai′i Fire Department rapid water rescue in the early morning hours Sunday.

Firefighters in Kā′u received a report at 12:13 a.m. of a driver in distress. A 72-year-old female operating a bus attempted to cross a “flowing river” of water spilling across Highway 11 in the area of Kawa Flats.

Company 11 responded and was able to successfully extract the woman, who escaped the incident unharmed. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hilo police said Sunday that no other rescue operations had been conducted over a night of pounding rain that caused several road closures, many of which remained in effect as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities advise Big Islanders stay off the roads unless driving is absolutely necessary.

Max Dible
Max Dible is a reporter for Big Island Now. He will also serve in a news capacity for Pacific Media Group's Hawai‘i Island family of radio stations. He formerly worked as a community reporter for West Hawai‘i Today in Kailua-Kona from 2016 to 2019. Before that, he was a sports editor, sports reporter and radio talk show personality with the Iowa State Daily and KURE 88.5 FM, respectively, in Ames, Iowa. He's won several regional and national journalism awards, at both the collegiate and professional levels, for breaking news, long-form feature writing and his work as a sports columnist.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 10 )
View Comments