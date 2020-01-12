Several Road Closures Due to Flooding, Debris

Several lane closures have been reported as rain has persisted throughout the night and made its way to Kona.

The National Weather Service maintains its flood warning for the entire county. Several road closures have been reported due to heavy runoff and debris on the roadways. Both lanes are closed on Highway 19 near mile marker 47, North of Honoka‘a due to a large fallen tree. Use Old Māmalahoa Highway from Honoka‘a to Lakeland as an alternate route. The area is expected to be closed for 4 to 6 hours. No large trucks are allowed on the detoured route as they cannot navigate the narrow roads and tight turns.

Other road closures include: Wood Valley Road in Ka‘ū

Highway 11 between mile markers 57 61 in Ka‘ū —there are no alternate routes

Highway 11 near mile marker 16 at cross street of Mauna Loa Drive and Puna

South Kopua and Kahiopele Streets in Upper Puna

Bayfront Highway in Hilo

Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street in Hilo

Daniel K. Inouye Highway between mile markers 11 and 18

Hawai‘i County Police reported this morning that both lanes are open on Highway 19 in the Laupahoehoe Gulch at mile markers 25-26.

With this weather, officials warn that conditions are unpredictable. Flooding could occur in other locations without notice.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water. Turn around, don’t drown. Those experiencing emergency conditions of flooding, call 911.

For information on sand or sandbags, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.