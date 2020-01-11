Weather Conditions Close Roads, Beaches

A flash flood watch closed a handful of Hilo roads late Friday night.

The National Weather Service extended its flash flood watch, wind advisory and high surf warning throughout Sunday. Kamehameha Avenue between Manono Street to Ponahawai Street, Bay Front Highway and Pauahi Street from Aupuni Street are closed.

A flash flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding, which is life threatening. Officials advise not to cross fast-flowing water in a vehicle or on foot. Sand bags will be available for active flooding.

Several beaches are also closed due to the high surf warning, which has been in place for east-facing shores from Upolu Point in North Kohala to South Point in Ka‘ū.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Coconut Island, Bay Front Park, Onekahakaha, Kealoha and Spencer Beach Park are closed. Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves, shore break and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

High tide will occur early morning and may cause significant wave run up.

The wind advisory affects North and South Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo, Puna, and Island Interiors. Sustained winds up to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph are expected.