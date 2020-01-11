Kona Stories Releases January Book Club Reading List

Kona Stories Book Store has released its reading list for January for their various book clubs.

Book groups at Kona Stories are simple simple: read the book ahead of the meeting and come prepared to talk about it with others. You can bring a pupu or beverage to share. The meetings are informal and everyone is welcome. Meetings are free if you purchase the books at Kona Stories or a $5 donation is appreciated. All bookclubs meet in the bookstore, which is located in the courtyard area of the Keauhou Shopping Center, 78-6831 Alii Drive Suite 142. For more information call 808-324-0350.

Books for January are:

Fiction Book Club: January 14, 2020 @ 6PM discussing The Adults by Caroline Hulse. In this book you will meet Claire and Matt are no longer together but decide that it would be best for their daughter, Scarlett, to have a “normal” family Christmas. They can’t agree on whose idea it was to go to the Happy Forest holiday park, or who said they should bring their new partners. But someone did—and it’s too late to pull the plug. Claire brings her new boyfriend, Patrick (never Pat), a seemingly sensible, eligible from a distance Ironman in Waiting. Matt brings the new love of his life, Alex, funny, smart, and extremely patient. Scarlett, who is seven, brings her imaginary friend Posey. He’s a giant rabbit. Together the five (or six?) of them grit their teeth over Forced Fun Activities, drink a little too much after Scarlett’s bedtime, overshare classified secrets about their pasts . . . and before you know it, their holiday is a powder keg that ends where this novel begins—with a tearful, frightened call to the police.

Memoir Book Club: January 21, 2020 @ 6PM discussing Girl from the Metropol Hotel by Ludmilla Petrushevskaya. Born across the street from the Kremlin in the opulent Metropol Hotel—the setting of the New York Times bestselling novel A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles—Ludmilla Petrushevskaya grew up in a family of Bolshevik intellectuals who were reduced in the wake of the Russian Revolution to waiting in bread lines. In The Girl from the Metropol Hotel, her prizewinning memoir, she recounts her childhood of extreme deprivation—of wandering the streets like a young Edith Piaf, singing for alms, and living by her wits like Oliver Twist, a diminutive figure far removed from the heights she would attain as an internationally celebrated writer. As she unravels the threads of her itinerant upbringing—of feigned orphandom, of sleeping in freight cars and beneath the dining tables of communal apartments, of the fugitive pleasures of scraps of food—we see, both in her remarkable lack of self-pity and in the two dozen photographs throughout the text, her feral instinct and the crucible in which her gift for giving voice to a nation of survivors was forged.

Non Fiction Book Club: January 28, 2020 @ 6PM discussing Victoria The Queen by Julia Baird. Only 18 when she assumed the throne, Victoria ruled a vast empire for more than 60 years. In this biography Baird reveals a woman who so dominated the world that an entire epoch was named for her. Her nine children and their children inhabited most of the thrones of Europe until the upheaval of World War I, and her expansionist policies enabled Great Britain to rule over a quarter of the entire world. Baird also portrays a passionate and vibrant woman who struggled to assert herself in a time and place that was dismissive of the female sex. This enthralling biography is a welcome addition and nuanced look at a dynamic queen