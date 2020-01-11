Emergency Shelter Opens as River Water Rises

Officials have opened an emergency shelter as Wailuku River rises, threatening the surrounding communities.

The Big Island is currently under a flash flood watch, which means conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Residents have been posting footage on social media of the swelling waters.

Communities along the Wailuku River at risk for flooding have been contacted in case water levels rise further and evacuation becomes necessary. A Shelter has been designated at the Butler Building at Afook Chinen Auditorium if evacuations are needed.

Jessica Hendricks captured rushing waters at Pi‘ihonua Bridge. She says residents in the area have already self evacuated.

At 10:30 a.m., Isaac Krakauer captured footage of a roaring Waiānuenue Falls.

Road closures in Hilo include Kamehameha Avenue, Bay Front Highway and Pauahi Street from Aupuni Street.