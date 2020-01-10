Wet Conditions to Persist Through the Weekend

Weather experts predict wet conditions to persist throughout the weekend as rain showers moved across the Big Island Friday.

The National Weather Service issued several advisories, watches and warnings till Friday night or into the weekend. During the winter months, NWS meteorologist Ian Morrison said, the island tends to see more storms come through, adding the conditions are not abnormal.

A high surf warning impacting east-facing shores is in effect until Saturday. A flash flood advisory is in effect islandwide until Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. A small craft advisory is in place for leeward and southeast waters.

A wind advisory for Kohala is effect until Friday night.

Morrison said the windward areas have been pretty wet for the past couple days with a winter weather advisory issued for the summits. Surveillance footage captured snowfall on Maunakea on Thursday.

Morrison said it looks like about 2 inches have fallen, but they won’t have exact accumulation totals until NWS receives a report from a ranger.

The leeward side of the island started seeing rain showers Friday.

“At the surface we have the strong trade winds with showers riding the trades,” Morrison said.

The meteorologist added there is an unstable atmosphere on both sides of the island.