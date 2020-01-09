Wind, High Surf and Winter Weather to Accompany Flood Watch Through Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Hawai‘i Island for all districts from Thursday through Saturday.

A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life threatening.

Due to the flash flood watch the following are issued:

Strong winds may be associated with heavy rains.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Sand bags will be available for active flooding.

For more information on sand bags go to https://arcg.is/1PjSq1.

Road closures may occur without notice, but there are no road closures at this time.

NWS has issued also issued a high surf warning for east-facing shores from through Saturday.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. High tide will occur early morning and may cause significant wave run up.

Secure all property that may be affected by wave run up. Road and beach closures may occur without notice.

Coconut Island and Spencer Beach Park are closed.

A wind advisory is also in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, with northeast winds from 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

A strong high pressure system northeast of the state will maintain very windy trades through Thursday night. The strongest winds will be over and down slope of the mountains.

Winds this strong can down tents, knock down tree branches, make it difficult to steer high profile vehicles and can cause power outages.

Finally, NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for summits through Friday night.

Moisture brought in by strong winds, combined with the approach of an upper level disturbance, will produce bouts of snowfall across the Big Island summits through Friday night.

Additional snow accumulations of up to four inches are expected. A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving.