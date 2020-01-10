Golf Tournament to Raise Money for N. Kohala Community Projects

Players, sponsors and donors are sought for North Kohala Community Resource Center’s third annual golf tournament at Hāpuna Golf Course at Mauna Kea Resort.

The tournament, slated to take place on March 14, is meant to raise funds for NKCRS, a nonprofit group that supports as many as 90 active projects and programs in the rural North Kohala community.

Since the Center’s founding nearly 17 years ago, over 185 community improvement projects have been sponsored. Projects supported have included the Kawaihae Canoe Club, an after-school basketball program, swim team equipment, support of a 4-H group for travel funds and equipment, work with the County for funds to maintain and preserve open space, and, among the Center’s newer projects, iPods for the elderly assisting elders with dementia and Alzheimers with music therapy.

“We created a Resource Center where individuals can receive the training, coaching and access to funding to ensure their project’s success,” said NKCRC executive director Christine Richardson. “We have created a model that works; projects enjoy a success rate of 92-percent and more than $14 million fundraising dollars has been channeled to support these projects since 2002.”

NKCRC’s golf tournament is a two-person scramble with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start. The day is highlighted by camaraderie, food, fun and prizes including a grand prize golf foursome generously donated by the exclusive Nanea Golf Course.

A hole-in-one will be sponsored by De Luz Chevrolet. Entry fee of $160 per player includes cart, green fees, welcome coffee and pastries, buffet lunch generously sponsored by Mauna Kea Resort and prepared by The Westin Hāpuna Beach Resort culinary team, a small silent auction and prizes.

For golf tournament entry, sponsorship and/or donation opportunities, visit northkohala.org, email [email protected] or call 808-889-5523.