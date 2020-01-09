Snow Dusts Maunakea

By Big Island Now
January 9, 2020, 2:30 PM HST (Updated January 9, 2020, 2:13 PM)
Surveillance images captured snow on Maunakea.

The W.M. Keck Observatory posted images of snow on Facebook Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, snow showers for the summit are predicted for the rest of the week.

It has been snowing much of the morning on the summit of Mauna Kea. Given the forecast for the next five days includes…

Posted by W. M. Keck Observatory on Thursday, January 9, 2020

