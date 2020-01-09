January 09, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 09, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 9, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 9, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: 1-3′ overhead high ENE medium period swell.
Conditions: Choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSE for the afternoon.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
South East
Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.
