January 09, 2020 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high ENE medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSE for the afternoon.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

South East

Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.