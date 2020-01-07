January 07, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to head high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.