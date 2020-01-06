January 06, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 06, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 6, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 6, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE less than 5mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com