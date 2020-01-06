County to Close Beaches Amid High Winds

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for North and South Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna Districts through tomorrow.

The warning means dangerous and severe sustained winds of at least 35 mph with gusts over 60 mph are expected.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Due to the high wind warning, the following are in effect:

Spencer Beach Park and Hapuna Beach Park are closed. The cabins at Hapuna remain open.

Secure outdoor items that may be affected or create a danger such as canopies, trash cans, and outdoor furniture.

Secure boats and aircraft.

Be aware of fallen trees, down utility lines and debris on roadways.

Consider postponing or cancelling outdoor activity.

The National Weather Service wind advisory for the summits of the Big Island remains in effect through Tuesday, and the high surf warning will continue on through Friday.