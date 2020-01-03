Waimea Hospital Celebrates Birth of New Year Baby

Waimea Hospital Celebrates Birth of New Year BabyJanuary 3, 2020, 8:43 AM HST (Updated January 3, 2020, 8:43 AM)
North Hawai‘i Community Hospital celebrates the arrival of its New Year’s baby.
Annmarie Muller and Wilson Laiso of Waikoloa welcomed their son Austin to the world at 7:51 a.m., measuring 20 inches and weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces.
“Austin’s parents were too excited about the arrival of their new baby boy to realize he was a New Year’s baby and the first baby of a new decade but were reminded when staff presented them with a basket of goodies celebrating the first birth of the year at NHCH!”
Hilo Medical Center welcomed the birth of their New Year baby at 11 a.m.
