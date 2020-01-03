Waimea Hospital Celebrates Birth of New Year Baby

By Big Island Now
January 3, 2020, 8:43 AM HST (Updated January 3, 2020, 8:43 AM)
×

North Hawai‘i Community Hospital celebrates the arrival of its New Year’s baby.

Annmarie Muller and Wilson Laiso of Waikoloa welcomed their son Austin to the world at 7:51 a.m., measuring 20 inches and weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces.

“Austin’s parents were too excited about the arrival of their new baby boy to realize he was a New Year’s baby and the first baby of a new decade but were reminded when staff presented them with a basket of goodies celebrating the first birth of the year at NHCH!”

Hilo Medical Center welcomed the birth of their New Year baby at 11 a.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

FIRST BABY OF 2020!North Hawaii Community Hospital welcomed baby boy Austin born at 7:51 am on New Year's Day to…

Posted by North Hawaii Community Hospital on Thursday, January 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments