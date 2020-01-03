Waimea Hospital Celebrates Birth of New Year Baby

North Hawai‘i Community Hospital celebrates the arrival of its New Year’s baby.

Annmarie Muller and Wilson Laiso of Waikoloa welcomed their son Austin to the world at 7:51 a.m., measuring 20 inches and weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces.

“Austin’s parents were too excited about the arrival of their new baby boy to realize he was a New Year’s baby and the first baby of a new decade but were reminded when staff presented them with a basket of goodies celebrating the first birth of the year at NHCH!”

Hilo Medical Center welcomed the birth of their New Year baby at 11 a.m.

