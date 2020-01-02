It’s a Girl!

By Big Island Now
January 2, 2020, 5:20 AM HST (Updated January 2, 2020, 5:24 AM)
Parents Rebecca Nuniez and Marcus Torres-Ho`ohuli hold their daughter Hera Hokulani Ho`ohuli-Nuniez, the first child born at Hilo Medical Center in 2020. Behind them are OB Unit nurses Anna Golden Ka’aua (back left) and Merceda Rivera.

It wasn’t long before the new year brought new life to Hawai‘i Island.

Parents Rebecca Nuniez and Marcus Torres-Ho`ohuli welcomed their daughter, Hera Hokulani Ho`ohuli-Nuniez, into the world at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

She was the first child born at Hilo Medical Center in 2020, measuring 18.5 inches and weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Rebecca was walking up the driveway on New Year’s Eve with Hera’s three siblings when she said she first knew Hera had “dropped” and was on her way into the world. As the Big Island’s newest addition, Hera didn’t waste much time.

“It was the quickest delivery,” Rebecca said. “My body knew what it wanted to do.”

Marcus said he was “excited” to ring in the new year by holding his new daughter for the first time.

Hera joins a family that includes older sisters Miya, 10, and Jazlyn, 6. She also has big brother Joshua, who is 4.

The family received a New Year baby basket filled with care items from Hilo Medical Center, a hospital press release said.

