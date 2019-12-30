State Grant-in-Aid Process Opens to Nonprofits

The application process for State Grants-in-Aid is now open.

Senate Ways and Means Committee Chair Donovan M. Dela Cruz and House Finance Committee Chair Sylvia Luke announced that qualified nonprofit and other organizations can now apply for GIA for the 2020 Legislative Session.

The deadline to submit grant applications is 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 2020.

Last year, the Legislature awarded nearly $30 million in grants to nonprofit organizations across the state for various public purposes recognized as priorities and seen as complimentary to state government functions including health, educational, workforce development, social services and cultural and historical activities.

Information on the GIA process and the application is available on the Legislature’s website. Click on the Legislative Information tab.