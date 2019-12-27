December 27, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
December 27, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 27, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with W winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

