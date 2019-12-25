Improv for Adults at Volcano Art Center

Let’s improv!

The Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village will be hosting a six-week workshop series on Beginning Improv for Adults.

Starting Jan. 9, the workshops will run till Feb. 20 from 1-3 p.m. This series is taught by improv legend Keli Semelsberger, founder of Charlotte Comedy Theater, and Medicine Woman Dance.

No prior experience is necessary to participate in this course. Cost for each class is $40 or $35 for VAC Members. The series cost for all six classes is $235 or $205 for VAC Members. Pre-registration is required. To register, call Volcano Art Center at 808-967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

Semelsberger has been teaching and performing improv comedy for 25 years and is the founder of the legendary Charlotte Comedy Theater. She was taught in Chicago by Del Close and Amy Poehler. Her teaching style is laidback and inspiring.