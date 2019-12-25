Hilo Jewish Community Invites Public to Celebrate Hanukkah

East Hawai‘i’s all inclusive Jewish community congregation, invites the public to experience The Festival of Lights, Hanukkah.

Ahava ‘Aina in Hilo will be celebrating the Jewish holiday festival on Dec. 29.

“This is the season of miracles,” said Rabbi Rachel Short, spiritual leader and founder of Ahava ‘Aina. “Christmas and Hanukkah overlap this year. Our celebration is on the eighth night of The Festival of Lights. We all have an inner light. It will be wonderful to gather as a community to share and shine our light.”

The celebration starts at 4 p.m. at Sweet Cane Cafe in Hilo, located at 48 Kamana Street. Sen. Russell Ruderman, Vice President of Ahava ‘Aina, also leads the Ahava ‘Aina Jewish Jam band, who will be playing music for everyone to enjoy.

Sweet Cane Cafe will be making a variety of traditional Hanukkah foods from latkes to sufganiyot (jelly filled donuts). There will be dreidel (a Hanukkah traditional game), arts and crafts, storytelling, keiki activities, and more.

Tickets are available online at www.AhavaAina.org and cost more at the door.