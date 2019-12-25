December 25, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting SE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting S 10-15mph in the afternoon.