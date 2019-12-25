December 25, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 25, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 25, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 25, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting SE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting S 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com