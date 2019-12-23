December 23, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high mix of ENE wind swell and ESE wind swell

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.