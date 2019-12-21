O‘ahu Teen Hosted at Fairmont Orchid Through Make-A-Wish

The Fairmont Orchid partnered with Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i this holiday season made a wish come true for a 16-year-old girl from O‘ahu who’s battling a brain tumor.

Earlier this month, Honoreena “Reena” from Honolulu, along with her family, were hosted at the South Kohala Coast resort for a week. Reena had never had the opportunity to venture beyond her home on O‘ahu. Between the Fairmont and Make-A-Wish, they were able to grant her wish to fly to Hawai‘i Island to explore its landscape.

“Our team was thrilled to offer her a Spa Without Walls princess day since she loves the Princess Diaries,” stated Catherine Cambra, director of public relations and communications at the Fairmont Orchid.

Reena enjoyed star treatment as she was given a private hula lesson with the resort’s Director of Hawaiian Culture. Her cabana was decorated so she could luxuriate around the pool and beach.

“It brought such joy to our Fairmont Orchid ‘ohana (family) to work together to make Reena’s wish come true,” Cambra said. “Our spa team crowned Reena ‘Princess for a Day’ and offered her whole family the royal treatment of their dreams! We truly delighted in serving this well-deserving family all week. As Reena rode away in a chariot we designed for her send-off, she said she felt so special and would never forget this experience. This is what the season of giving is all about.”

The experience was one to remember for Reena and her family.

Reena said her week at the resort was perfect and one she would never forget.

“Never in a thousand years would I have thought I would end up in such a beautiful place surrounded by such beautiful people,” Reena said. “I’m thankful for all the food, service and fun we had. I will forever cherish the love and memories from here.”