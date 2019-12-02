Make-A-Wish Grants O‘ahu Teen’s Request to Visit Big Island

The Fairmont Orchid is partnering with Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i this holiday season to grant a special wish of a 16-year-old girl from O‘ahu who’s battling a brain tumor.

Honoreena “Reena” from Honolulu, has never had the opportunity to venture beyond her home on O‘ahu and wished to fly to Hawai‘i Island to explore the landscape. She also wished to give her grandparents a spa day to thank them for their love, support and sacrifice in taking care of her as she’s undergone cancer treatment for several years.

“Our Fairmont Orchid ‘ohana (family) is so moved by Reena’s courageous journey and touching wish to experience a grand adventure and give back to her grandparents,” shares General Manager Kelley Cosgrove. “We look forward to treating the whole family to a week they’ll never forget surrounded by the warmth of Hawai‘i Island hospitality. It’s such a heartwarming experience for our colleagues to embrace the true spirit of the holiday season by making Reena’s wish a reality.”

The Fairmont will host Reena and her family. Community partners were also enlisted to make Reena’s wish come true.

SPONSORED VIDEO

On Dec. 5, the property’s lobby will be adorned with elaborately decorated trees or Trees of Hope. Each tree is sponsored by a local business, with proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i.

In addition to the support of community partners, the public is invited to purchase ornaments from the front desk with 100% of donations going to the nonprofit organization. Guests of Fairmont Orchid are also welcome to book the resort’s special Trees of Hope package from now until Jan. 31, 2020 with Fairmont Orchid donating $10 from every night to Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i.

“We could not grant life-changing wishes for our keiki (children) like Reena without the support of partners like Fairmont Orchid,” says Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i President and CEO Trini Kaopuiki Clark. “We’re so pleased to work with their team to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Reena and her family that we hope they’ll treasure for the rest of their lives.”