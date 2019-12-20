December 20, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to stomach high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph.