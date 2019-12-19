Suspected Synagogue Vandal Waives Extradition Rights

A Pennsylvania man suspected of vandalizing a Beverly Hills synagogue found in Kona waived his extradition rights in 3rd Circuit Court and freely consented to return to California.

Anton Nathaniel Redding, 24, appeared before Judge Melvin Fujino this morning after being picked up by Hawai‘i County Police officers Wednesday afternoon in downtown Kona. A status hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 7 to determine if California law enforcement took Redding back to the mainland.

After 30 days, if they haven’t picked him up, Redding has to be released.

Bail was set at $250,000 as per the California warrant.

Two detectives and two sergeants from Beverly Hills arrived in Kona at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputy Prosecutor Mark Disher anticipates Redding will be taken into custody by California fairly quickly.

Hawai‘i County Police Department’s Assistant Chief Robert Wagner said Beverly Hills authorities will take Redding, who was transported to Hawaii Community Correctional Center, into custody on Friday. Hawai‘i police will be assisting with the transportation from Hilo to Ellison Onizuka International Airport in Keāhole.

Redding was wanted for damaging the Nessah Synagogue on Dec. 14, which officials in California are investigating as a hate crime.

Hawai‘i police were alerted by the Beverly Hills Police Department Wednesday that they were tracking the 24-year-old for a felony extradition warrant. Redding is facing charges of vandalism of religious property and second-degree burglary.

Detectives with Area II’s Special Enforcement Unit were placed in charge of finding Redding, said Hawai‘i County Police Department’s Assistant Chief Robert Wagner. The 24-year-old was located at 1 p.m. on Ali‘i Drive by the pier.

Beverly Hills law enforcement initially believed Redding to be on O‘ahu. After landing there, they learned the suspect had jumped another flight to Kona.

According to Beverly Hills authorities, Redding is suspected of breaking into the Iranian Jewish synagogue in the early morning hours of Dec. 14. Official say the suspect ransacked the interior of the building overturning furniture and distribution brochures as well as damaging several Jewish relics.

Redding was identified as a suspect on Dec. 17 as a result of a thorough investigation, review of surveillance footage and the processing of forensic evidence. Once Redding was identified, a warrant was obtained for his arrest.