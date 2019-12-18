Suspect in Beverly Hills Synagogue Vandalism Found in Kona

A man suspected of vandalizing a synagogue in Beverly Hills was found in downtown Kona and taken into custody by Hawai‘i County Police Department.

Hawai‘i police were alerted by the Beverly Hills Police Department today that they were tracking 24-year-old Anton Nathaniel Redding for a felony extradition warrant. Redding was wanted for damaging the Nessah Synagogue on Dec. 14, which officials in California are investigating as a hate crime.

Detectives with Area II’s Special Enforcement Unit were placed in charge of finding Redding, said Hawai‘i County Police Department’s Assistant Chief Robert Wagner. The 24-year-old was located at 1 p.m. on Ali‘i Drive by the pier.

Redding was placed under arrest for the extradition warrant without incident, and taken to the Kona Police Station for processing.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Redding is facing charges of vandalism of religious property and second-degree burglary. He is currently being held in custody, without bail, where he will remain until an extradition hearing is held to authorize his transfer to the state of California.

Once the extradition is approved, Redding will be transferred from Hawaii to California and will ultimately appear at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles.

Two detectives and two sergeants from Beverly Hills arrived in Kona at 3 p.m. Law enforcement initially believed Redding to be on O‘ahu. After landing there, they learned the suspect had jumped another flight to Kona.

According to Beverly Hills authorities, Redding is suspected of breaking into the Iranian Jewish synagogue in the early morning hours of Dec. 14. Official say the suspect ransacked the interior of the building overturning furniture and distribution brochures as well as damaging several Jewish relics.

Redding was identified as a suspect on Dec. 17 as a result of a thorough investigation, review of surveillance footage and the processing of forensic evidence. Once Redding was identified, a warrant was obtained for his arrest.