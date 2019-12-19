December 19, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 19, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 19, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 19, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with E winds 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com